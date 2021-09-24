Stun grenades fired as e-hailers’ N2 protest backfires
A staged protest by frustrated e-hailers who blockaded parts of the N2 freeway on Thursday backfired when 25 of their vehicles were impounded by the police.
Stun grenades were fired earlier in a bid to disperse them...
