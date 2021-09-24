News

NSRI cautions against swimming on Port Alfred beaches

Lynn Spence Senior Reporter 24 September 2021
The carcass of a Humpback whale has been spotted offshore on the western edge of Port Alfred, raising the likelihood of an increased presence of sharks
The public has been warned to exercise extreme caution along the Port Alfred coastline due to high shark activity caused by a whale carcass that is slowly drifting to shore.

National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson (NSRI) Craig Lambinon and the Ndlame Municipality issued the warning to all bathers, paddlers and boaters on Friday morning.

According to Lambinon, the carcass of the Humpback whale was spotted offshore on the western edge of Port Alfred.

“The carcass was drifting in an easterly direction with a visible shark presence surrounding it.

“Bathers should not swim at Port Alfred beaches,” Lambinon said in a voice note.

On Friday morning, the carcass was slowly drifting to shore, where it was expected to beach.

