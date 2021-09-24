Disabled father, son gunned down in Zwide home

Gqeberha police are on the hunt for the culprits behind the murders of a disabled man and his son in Zwide.

The bodies of Mlamli Monakali, 52, and his son Aphiwe, 23, were found in their Masengane Street home during the early hours of Friday morning. Both had sustained gunshot wounds.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said Monakali’s wife had come home from work at about 12.35am to discover her husband and son’s bodies.

The provincial organised crime investigation unit is investigating a case of murder.

Swart said the motive for the murders was yet to be established, and the police urged anyone who could assist with the investigation to contact detective Lieutenant-Colonel Willie Mayi on 082-697-5914.

All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.

HeraldLIVE