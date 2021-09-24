News

Couple arrested in Gqeberha for double murder in Free State

Riaan Marais News reporter 24 September 2021

In a dramatic turn of events, Gqeberha police arrested a couple on Thursday night believed to be linked to a double murder in the small town of Oranjeville in the Free State.

A woman, 36, and her husband, 34, were arrested about  760km away after members of the K9 unit and flying squad spotted the vehicle reported missing after the murders...

