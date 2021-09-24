Anglican Church calls for mandatory vaccinations for its clergy

The church has also called on its ordinary members to also “seriously consider vaccination”. In a statement issued by the office of the Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba on Friday, the church said its provincial synod voted for the resolution during an online meeting.

The church said “vaccinations for clergy are necessary because they visit people who are vulnerable to Covid-19 infection. The resolution noted that numbers of people in church congregations are vulnerable as a result of age or comorbidities.

“The vote was taken after a presentation to the synod by Prof Koleka Mlisana, co-chair of SA’s ministerial advisory committee on coronavirus, which raised concerns about declining vaccination rates,” the statement reads.