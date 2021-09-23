Simultaneous vigil in New Zealand and SA for slain Dickason children, alongside crowdfunding
Candles, music and a moving message from their broken-hearted father will be central to a vigil to be held simultaneously in New Zealand and SA on Thursday for three little SA sisters allegedly strangled by their mother.
Six-year-old Liane, and twins Maya and Karla, 2, - daughters of SA doctor couple Graham and Lauren Dickason - were found dead in their New Zealand home by their father last week.
Lauren Dickason appeared in a Timaru court on Saturday and was remanded to a secure forensic mental health unit until October 5.
According to New Zealand publication Stuff, the candlelight vigil has been planned to take place outside the family's Timaru home on Thursday night, NZ time.
An event to honour the children is also planned to simultaneously take place in SA, at 9am local time.
Vigil organiser Jacqueline Harris, of Hampers of Hope, told Stuff “two people will give readings on Graham’s behalf, because he’s writing up something he would like read out”.
Harris said she expected Dickason to attend the event.
According to the report, friends and family of the couple have sent tributes, including two songs a friend of the family wrote and sang in SA honouring the children, which will be played at the vigil.
A contemporary hymn requested by Dickason, Raise A Hallelujah, sung by musician Nate Cash, will also feature.
Harrison reportedly said there had been a “huge response” to the vigil, especially from the SA community in New Zealand and across the globe.
She indicated that three family representatives were also expected to attend the vigil with messages of support from SA for the bereaved father.
Meanwhile South Africans living in Timaru have started a fundraising campaign on crowdfunding platform Givealittle to help with funeral expenses as well as travel and accommodation costs for family members.
“In expressed love and sympathy from the community towards Graham Dickason, the father of the three girls,” the fundraising effort states.
Over R18,000 has been pledged so far.
TimesLIVE