‘MasterChef SA’ runner-up Siphokazi gives new meaning to simply delicious
She may be pint-sized, but her food packs a big punch, and now you can learn to cook like MasterChef SA runner-up Siphokazi Mdlankomo.
In her newly released cookbook, Hearty Home Food with Sipho, she showcases deliciously simple food which has been kicked up a notch — dishes that may have been staples in the homes of South Africans...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.