Man arrested just hours after woman attacked near Kareedouw

A suspect was arrested within two hours after a 70-year-old woman was attacked on her Langkloof farm on Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson Sgt Majola Nkohli said an unidentified man had attacked the woman from behind at about 8.30am while she was in the garden on her farm about 20km from Kareedouw.

“The victim was tied up with a rope and taken into the house. A laptop, cellphone, a tablet, cash and jewellery was taken before he fled the scene,” Nkohli said.

“The victim, who was alone at the time of the incident, managed to free herself and sought help from a neighbouring farm.”

The police’s 72-hour activation plan was implemented and a 48-year-old suspect was arrested within two hours.

Many of the stolen items were recovered and the suspect is due to appear at the Kareedouw magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of house robbery.

HeraldLIVE