Kariega singing sensation Lloyiso Gijana signs with US label
Joining Republic Records puts Bay 22-year-old in same stable as Drake, Kid Cudi and Ariana Grande
Just three years ago, while sharing a one-room flat with his uncle, Kariega singer Lloyiso Gijana’s dream of global stardom felt impossibly out of reach.
Now he has signed on the dotted line and made history as the first SA artist to join the Republic Records stable...
