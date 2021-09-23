Homesick expats grounded by costs as UK keeps SA on Covid-19 red list

As SA remains on the UK’s travel restriction red list, expats who have not been back home since the hard lockdown was announced 18 months ago are desperate to see friends and family.



But with the exorbitant costs of hotel rooms for isolation and mandatory Covid-19 swabs, visiting home for the Christmas holidays has become impossible. ..