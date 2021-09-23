Blitz team cleans up St George’s Park
Fed up with constant vandalism and vagrants, the Nelson Mandela Bay metro has plans to revive the ailing St George’s Park.
This comes after Monday’s meeting between the city’s Blitz directorates, comprising the safety and security department, law enforcement, human settlements and the chief operating officer...
