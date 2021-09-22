Ntuthuko Shoba loses third bail bid in Tshegofatso Pule murder trial

Ntuthuko Shoba, the alleged mastermind in the murder of Tshegofatso Pule, lost his third bail bid in the Johannesburg high court on Wednesday.

“I am not convinced that the court a quo erred in the exercise of its discretion in finding that the appellant had failed to discharge the onus to prove that exceptional circumstances exist permitting his release on bail.

“The appeal against the refusal to grant bail to the appellant is dismissed,” judge Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi ruled.

Shoba's second bail application was denied by the Roodepoort magistrate’s court on May 7.

During heads of arguments on September 16, the state said Shoba was a flight risk and would possibly flee the country when bail was granted. The state claimed Shoba allegedly remarked that he would have fled if he'd had prior knowledge of his arrest.