Nelson Mandela Bay supply dams drop to 12.19%

Nelson Mandela Bay supply dam levels have dropped to 12.19%.

The metro’s four main supply dams had a combined 34,316 megalitres of water available as of Wednesday.

Kouga, the city’s largest supply dam had 6,872ML (5.46%) of water available, while Churchill had 6,060ML (17.01%), Impofu 17,990ML (17.01%) and Groendal 2,395ML (20.58%).

Residents are encouraged to save water and report leaks on 0800-205-050.

For tips on how to save water, visit the municipal website.

