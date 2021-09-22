Nelson Mandela Bay supply dams drop to 12.19%
Nelson Mandela Bay supply dam levels have dropped to 12.19%.
The metro’s four main supply dams had a combined 34,316 megalitres of water available as of Wednesday.
Kouga, the city’s largest supply dam had 6,872ML (5.46%) of water available, while Churchill had 6,060ML (17.01%), Impofu 17,990ML (17.01%) and Groendal 2,395ML (20.58%).
Residents are encouraged to save water and report leaks on 0800-205-050.
For tips on how to save water, visit the municipal website.
HeraldLIVE
