News

Nelson Mandela Bay supply dams drop to 12.19%

By Herald Reporter - 22 September 2021
Impofu Dam has 18,026ML (17.04%) of water available
SUPPLY DROPPING: Impofu Dam has 18,026ML (17.04%) of water available
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN

Nelson Mandela Bay supply dam levels have dropped to 12.19%.

The metro’s four main supply dams had a combined 34,316 megalitres  of water available as of Wednesday. 

Kouga, the city’s largest supply dam had 6,872ML (5.46%) of water available, while Churchill had 6,060ML (17.01%), Impofu 17,990ML (17.01%) and Groendal 2,395ML (20.58%).

Residents are encouraged to save water and report leaks on 0800-205-050.

For tips on how to save water, visit the municipal website.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

St George’s Park clubs under siege
E-hailer driver beaten, forcefully removed from car

Most Read