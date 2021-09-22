Mom steps up to help special-needs kids
Seed for school which cares for 40 children planted by plight of own son
When another mother of a special-needs child suggested that unemployed single parent Nokuthula Tsotsobe start a school for special-needs children in New Brighton, she declined.
Too scared to be responsible for someone else’s child — let alone those with special needs — and without any formal training, the 44-year-old thought the suggestion was ridiculous...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.