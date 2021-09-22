Mom steps up to help special-needs kids

Seed for school which cares for 40 children planted by plight of own son

When another mother of a special-needs child suggested that unemployed single parent Nokuthula Tsotsobe start a school for special-needs children in New Brighton, she declined.



Too scared to be responsible for someone else’s child — let alone those with special needs — and without any formal training, the 44-year-old thought the suggestion was ridiculous...