News

Mom steps up to help special-needs kids

Seed for school which cares for 40 children planted by plight of own son

PREMIUM
By Herald Reporter - 22 September 2021

When another mother of a special-needs child suggested that unemployed single parent Nokuthula Tsotsobe start a school for special-needs children in New Brighton, she declined.

Too scared to be responsible for someone else’s child — let alone those with special needs — and without any formal training, the 44-year-old thought the suggestion was ridiculous...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

St George’s Park clubs under siege
E-hailer driver beaten, forcefully removed from car

Most Read