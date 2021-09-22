News

Crash victims burnt beyond recognition

Lynn Spence Senior Reporter 22 September 2021
A police officer faces charges after his nephew shot himself with his service pistol. File photo.
Image: GARETH WILSON

Three people travelling in a car which collided with a truck in Gqeberha  were burnt beyond recognition on Tuesday night. 

Swartkops police are investigating a case of culpable homicide following the fatal crash on the Addo Road. 

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said a VW Polo collided with a Scania truck around 11.30pm. 

Swart said the silver VW Polo was travelling on the Addo Road near Coega when the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with the truck. 

“Both vehicles caught alight. Three unidentified people travelling in the VW Polo [including the driver] were burnt beyond recognition.”  

Two other passengers in the vehicle, a man and a woman, managed to escape the flames and were admitted to hospital. 

The driver of the truck was not injured. 

Police are appealing for help in identifying the deceased.

Should you have information that could assist, contact Detective-Sergeant Luyanda Maneli on 082-697-5845 or call Crime Stop: 08600 10111.      

