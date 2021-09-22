Alien trees felled to save water near Nelson Mandela Bay supply dams
City spends up to R30m to clear thirsty invaders like black wattle in catchment areas
More than 60ha of thirsty alien vegetation have been cleared around Nelson Mandela Bay’s main water supply dams as part of the city’s water-saving initiatives.
The municipality has spent R20m-R30m on destroying alien vegetation upstream from the Churchill, Impofu and Loerie dams in the hope that it might buy the metro precious time as officials explore other interventions to address the city’s dwindling water supply...
