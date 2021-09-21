White rhino population down by two-thirds, new global report says

The estimated rhino population in Africa is about 18,000, which represents a 12% decline in the past decade, according to the latest State of Rhino report, published by the International Rhino Foundation .

Poaching continues to put rhino populations in Africa under threat, and in SA alone the white rhino population — once thought to be the largest population in the world - has plummeted by more than two-thirds within eight years, a new report suggests.

According the latest State of Rhino report, published by the International Rhino Foundation every September ahead of World Rhino Day on September 22, the estimated rhino population in Africa is about 18,000, which represents a 12% decline in the past decade.

After experiencing a decline in poaching in 2020 due to closure of borders as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, white rhino poaching incidents in SA are again on the rise, the report states. In the first half of 2021, SA experienced higher poaching numbers than last year, but fewer deaths compared to the same period in 2019.

Apart from a jump in poaching in the Kruger National Park, authorities have also noted a rise in poaching figures in other areas of the country, possibly due to fewer rhinos in the park.

SA National Parks (SANParks) released a report indicating that the total white rhino population in Kruger National Park - once thought to be the largest population of white rhinos in the world - had plummeted 67% from about 10,621 in 2011 to just 3,549 individuals in 2019.

The report noted that even though Africa’s black rhino remains an endangered species, it has seen an encouraging population increase of about 17% over the past decade - to more than 5,600.

Namibia hosts the largest population of black rhinos in Africa and its Etosha National Park has the world’s largest black rhino population. Rhino numbers are increasing steadily, thanks to the government’s innovative conservation efforts.

On the other hand, Kenya is celebrating the first zero-poaching year in 21 years. Kenya’s worst year for poaching was in 2013 when 59 animals were killed, more than 5% of the national population. The poaching rate has since declined, with just four animals poached in 2019 and none during 2020.

Authors of the report say even though rhinos are found in nine African countries - SA, Botswana, Eswatini, Kenya, Malawi, Namibia, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe — not all countries report rhino populations or poaching data.

“Demand for rhino horn destined for black markets remains a top threat to the survival of rhinos,” said Nina Fascione, executive director of International Rhino Foundation.

“Continued co-ordination between countries for law enforcement is vital to breaking the hold of international criminal syndicates on trade.”