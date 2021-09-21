We saved more than 58,000 jobs despite budget cuts and increased demand, CCMA says

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) says it was able to save 58,165 of 138,816 jobs that were likely to be lost to retrenchment in the 2020/2021 financial year, despite fiscal challenges brought by Covid-19.

The commission has been kept busy as record numbers of workers approached it over labour disputes amid a jobs bloodbath, it said in its annual report released on Tuesday.

Chairperson Enos Ngutshane said it was a challenging year, more so because they could not implement their five-year strategy because of Covid-19 and accompanying regulations.

“Furthermore, government fiscal challenges resulted in budget reductions of all government entities and the CCMA. Despite the challenges, the CCMA continued to strive to make a meaningful contribution towards labour peace and equity, as per the strategic intent of the strategy,” he said.

Cases referred to the CCMA as at the end of the 2020/21 financial year numbered 154,143. This was a decline compared to the 221,547 of the 2019/20 financial year, according to the chairperson. He said the entity took 23 days on average to deal with conciliation cases, which was commendable given the fiscal challenges.