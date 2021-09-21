‘The law is clear on IEC’s discretionary powers’: Thuli Madonsela weighs in on ConCourt ruling

The court had previously ordered the commission determine the possibility of holding a voter registration weekend before the elections, which will take place on November 1.

The apex court had ruled the election must happen between October 27 and November 1.

The IEC determined a voter registration weekend could take place and, as part of this process, reopened the candidate application process. This gave the ANC a much-needed lifeline as it had failed to register some of its candidates who will contest the election.

The DA on Monday said it stood by its claim that the IEC acted in favour of the ANC when it reopened candidate registration, with party leader John Steenhuisen vowing to keep a close eye on the commission.