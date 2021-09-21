SA records 1,500 new Covid-19 cases, 42 deaths: NICD

The NICD said that the new cases and deaths meant that there have been 2,884,134 confirmed cases and 86,216 confirmed fatalities across SA to date.

Of the new cases, the majority were in KwaZulu-Natal (391), followed by the Northern Cape (338).

There were also 112 new hospital admissions, meaning that there are now 8,474 admitted for Covid-19 treatment.

TimesLIVE