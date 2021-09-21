Nelson Mandela Bay workers trying to restore power chased away by gunmen

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality electricians had to flee for their lives on Monday evening when they were chased away by gun-wielding criminals while trying to fix a mini-11kV oil circuit breaker that had tripped in Bethelsdorp.

The circuit breaker had tripped earlier on Monday, affecting Missionvale and Algoa Park.

Municipal officials warned on Monday night that the line would be off until Tuesday if the workers were unable to return.

NMBM spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said on Tuesday morning that the circuit breaker had still not been fixed.

“We are still trying to organise security personnel to escort our artisans and guard them while on site.

“We must also express our concern at the level of criminality that is out there where communities end up being affected negatively.

“This is not the first instance where our employees are victims of crime while in the line of duty or improving service delivery,” Mniki said.

He called upon communities to work with law enforcement agencies to root out all criminal elements from their communities.

