Missionvale centre targeted as criminals prolong electricity outage

Armed thugs prevent municipal technicians from repairing substation

PREMIUM

Ruled by thugs who prevent artisans from doing their jobs in the northern areas, for much of Monday and Tuesday the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality was unable to fix a mini-11kV oil circuit breaker which had tripped in Bethelsdorp.



On Monday night, as municipal employees tried to restore electricity to large parts of Missionvale and Algoa Park, they were threatened by armed thugs...