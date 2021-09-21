Missionvale centre targeted as criminals prolong electricity outage
Armed thugs prevent municipal technicians from repairing substation
Ruled by thugs who prevent artisans from doing their jobs in the northern areas, for much of Monday and Tuesday the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality was unable to fix a mini-11kV oil circuit breaker which had tripped in Bethelsdorp.
On Monday night, as municipal employees tried to restore electricity to large parts of Missionvale and Algoa Park, they were threatened by armed thugs...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.