Mining executive shot in 'apparent robbery' outside his home

Bert van den Bergh, the COO of gold mining firm Pan African Resources, is in hospital after being shot in an apparent robbery outside his home on Sunday night.

The company, which is listed on the JSE and the London Stock Exchange, said Van den Bergh was stable in hospital after being seriously injured in what it said looked like a failed robbery attempt outside his Johannesburg home.

“Pan African and its employees wish Mr Van den Bergh a speedy and full recovery and will keep the market appraised of further developments,” said the company's head of investor relations, Hethen Hira.