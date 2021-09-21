Income for tourism accommodation industry up from last year: Stats SA

Measured in current prices, the total income for the tourist accommodation industry increased by 121.8% in July 2021 compared with July 2020.

This was one of the key findings in the Tourist Accommodation Survey for July 2021 released by Stats SA on Monday.

The survey is released monthly and covers a sample of tax-registered public and private enterprises involved in the short-stay accommodation industry in SA. It covers:

hotels, motels, boatels and inns;

caravan parks and camping sites;

guest houses and guest farms; and

“other” accommodation.

Stats SA said income from accommodation increased by 237.3% year-on-year in July 2021.

This was the result of a 226.8% increase in the number of stay unit nights sold and a 3.2% increase in the average income per stay unit night sold.