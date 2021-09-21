News

IN PICS | I deny impersonating my sister to cash in on life insurance: Nomia Ndlovu sticks to her 'it wasn't me' guns

By TimesLIVE - 21 September 2021
The court proceedings at the Johannesburg high court on Monday were adjourned after alleged killer cop Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu complained of dizziness.
Image: Thulani Mbele.

Beleaguered police member Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu stuck to her guns on Monday during her cross-examination when quizzed about allegedly impersonating her sister, Audrey, to open a life-insurance policy for her.

Ndlovu is said to have opened a policy in her sister's name and plotted to kill her to claim the payout. It is alleged that she made calls to an insurance company and pretended to be Audrey.

The former cop denied the allegations, arguing in court that her voice and Audrey's are similar. 

“I don't agree it's my voice making an application for the 1Life policy ... I don't remember making an application, impersonating my sister or pretending to be my sister to make that application. Her voice and mine were more alike, if she were to speak on the other side of the room, you would think it is me talking. I deny that I took out a policy impersonating her.”

Alleged serial killer cop Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu complained of swollen legs on Monday, saying it was because of the shackles she was forced to wear.
Image: Maurice Mabasa
Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu remains in police custody.
Image: Thulani Mbele
The murder trial of Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu has grabbed the attention of many as she stands accused of killing close relatives in order to get their insurance payouts.
Image: Thulani Mbele
Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu denied impersonating her sister in order to open a life insurance policy in her name and then kill her.
Image: Thulani Mbele.
Former cop Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu is accused of killing her lover, Maurice Mabasa, and five other people.
Image: Thulani Mbele.
The prosecutors in the murder trial of Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu aim to prove that she killed six people, including her sister, Audrey, for life-insurance payouts.
Image: Thulani Mbele.
Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu is accused of killing six people and appeared at the Johannesburg high court on Monday where she complained of swollen legs.
Image: Thulani Mbele.

Court proceedings in the murder trial were adjourned after she complained that she was not feeling well as a result of painful and swollen legs caused by shackles. Ndlovu also complained of dizziness.

