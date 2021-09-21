IN PICS | I deny impersonating my sister to cash in on life insurance: Nomia Ndlovu sticks to her 'it wasn't me' guns

Beleaguered police member Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu stuck to her guns on Monday during her cross-examination when quizzed about allegedly impersonating her sister, Audrey, to open a life-insurance policy for her.

Ndlovu is said to have opened a policy in her sister's name and plotted to kill her to claim the payout. It is alleged that she made calls to an insurance company and pretended to be Audrey.

The former cop denied the allegations, arguing in court that her voice and Audrey's are similar.

“I don't agree it's my voice making an application for the 1Life policy ... I don't remember making an application, impersonating my sister or pretending to be my sister to make that application. Her voice and mine were more alike, if she were to speak on the other side of the room, you would think it is me talking. I deny that I took out a policy impersonating her.”