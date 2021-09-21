E-hailing car torched at Nelson Mandela Bay taxi rank
Driver forced out of vehicle at gunpoint as transport truce shatters in three days
A mere three days.
That is how long it took for a peace agreement between taxi drivers and e-hailers to be broken in Nelson Mandela Bay after an e-hailing driver had his vehicle set alight at the Norwich taxi rank on Monday...
