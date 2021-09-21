Creative residents have chance to brighten up Central sites

Nelson Mandela Bay residents have an opportunity to contribute to the aesthetic revitalisation of the Gqeberha central business district — and bag a few thousand rand in the process.



Nelson Mandela University (NMU) and the Central Special Rates Area (SRA) have partnered to transform the bland walls of the building at the corner of Lawrence and Parliament streets; No 7 Havelock Street; and 11A Alfred Terrace into head-turning artistic displays...