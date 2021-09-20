Why playing inside is good for children
Video games teach you more about life than climbing trees, says Bay-born gaming guru
Your parents may have told you to “go play outside” when you were a child, but gaming entrepreneur Gareth Woods believes he has learnt far more from video games than from climbing trees.
The former Gqeberha esports entrepreneur, stand-up comic, lawyer and game “shoutcaster” has also added author to the many career hats he has worn, having published the aptly named book Go Play Inside...
