Taxi overturns in collision with car in Helenvale

A taxi trip came to an abrupt end on Monday morning when the vehicle collided with a Ford Figo on the corner of Stanford Road and Hartebees Street.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said the accident in Helenvale occurred about 8am. .

No-one was seriously injured.

Janse van Rensburg said the taxi was travelling along Stanford Road when it collided with a Ford Figo turning out of Hartebees Street and overturned.

“Gelvandale police will complete an accident report,” she said.

HeraldLIVE