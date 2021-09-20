News

Taxi overturns in collision with car in Helenvale

By Simtembile Mgidi - 20 September 2021
The overturned taxi after the accident at the corner of Stanford Road and Hartebees Street on Monday morning. No-one was seriously injured
A taxi trip came to an abrupt end on Monday morning when the vehicle collided with a Ford Figo on the corner of Stanford Road and Hartebees Street.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said the accident in Helenvale  occurred about 8am. .

No-one was seriously injured.

Janse van Rensburg said the taxi was travelling along Stanford Road when it collided with a Ford Figo turning out of Hartebees Street and overturned. 

“Gelvandale police  will complete an accident report,” she said.

