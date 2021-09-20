Taxi overturns in collision with car in Helenvale
A taxi trip came to an abrupt end on Monday morning when the vehicle collided with a Ford Figo on the corner of Stanford Road and Hartebees Street.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said the accident in Helenvale occurred about 8am. .
No-one was seriously injured.
Janse van Rensburg said the taxi was travelling along Stanford Road when it collided with a Ford Figo turning out of Hartebees Street and overturned.
“Gelvandale police will complete an accident report,” she said.
HeraldLIVE
