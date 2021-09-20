Race to find cause of Joburg mayor Jolidee Matongo’s deadly car crash

The police are trying to piece together the horrific crash scene on Johannesburg’s Golden Highway where newly elected mayor Jolidee Matongo died on Saturday.

Key to the investigation is an unidentified pedestrian and a 23-year-old Lenasia motorist who also died in the accident.

Matongo was returning home on Saturday night after a door-to-door election campaign with President Cyril Ramaphosa when the BMW X5 in which he was travelling collided with another vehicle.

Matongo’s driver and bodyguard were seriously injured in the crash near Lenasia South.

Crucial to the investigation, said a police source, is the pedestrian.

“At this stage the theory is the pedestrian was trying to cross the highway when one of the vehicles swerved to avoid him. It’s not known whether it was the mayor’s driver who tried to avoid the pedestrian or the other driver.”