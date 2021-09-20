Leg chains and a fresh hairstyle for Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu as murder trial resumes in new courtroom
Former police officer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu complained of pain caused by the leg irons she was shackled in on Monday when she took to the stand in the high court in Johannesburg.
The murder trial had previously been heard in the high court sitting in Palm Ridge. The case was moved to Johannesburg because the judge had other cases to attend to in this courtroom.
Ndlovu groaned and moaned as she made her way up the stairs from the cells to enter the courtroom.
When her matter was called, she made her way across the courtroom slowly, holding her hands on her hips.
The shackles on her feet clanked as she walked in the almost silent court. A blanket covered her legs.
Today the case against #RosemaryNdlovu is sitting in the High Court in Jhb. She has just been brought up from the court cells with her feet shackled. Ndlovu was groaning in pain, seemingly because of the cuffs, as she made her way into the dock. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/NjXxQMHvXh— Naledi (@Naledi_Mailula) September 20, 2021
“The leg irons around my legs are tight, making my temperature rise and I am in pain. I am not sure if I can testify in this manner,” Ndlovu told the court.
Judge Ramarumo Monama responded, saying the court could not be involved in risk management issues.
State prosecutor Riana Williams told the court they could not take the leg cuffs off completely because of security issues, although they could be loosened.
The court orderlies loosened the cuffs slightly. Ndlovu then took her seat and started to deliver her testimony.
During Monday's proceedings, Ndlovu sported a new hairstyle. She had cornrows.
Williams began by asking Ndlovu about the death of her niece, Zanele Motha, who died while visiting her in June 2016.
Motha is one of six people who allegedly lost their lives at Ndlovu’s hands — allegedly so she could cash in on funeral and life insurance policies she had opened in their names.
Five of her alleged victims were relatives, while the sixth was her lover.
The ex-policewoman allegedly pocked more than R1.4m in insurance claims after her relatives’ deaths.
The case continues.
TimesLIVE