Job help and rewards for whistle-blowers mooted as experts debate protection weaknesses

SA has enough existing laws to deal with the protection of whistle-blowers, but more should be done to incentivise people to come forward and help them after their disclosures net wrongdoers.

Former public protector Prof Thuli Madonsela, head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) advocate Andy Mothibi, and former SIU head Willie Hofmeyr joined a webinar hosted by the Health Sector Anti-Corruption Forum on Sunday night, in partnership with Maverick Citizen, which focused on unpacking key challenges confronting whistle-blowers, as well as potential solutions to ensure a more conducive environment for whistle-blowing.

This comes after the recent murder of whistle-blower Babita Deokaran, described by the organisers as a gruesome reminder of the dangers faced by those who risk their lives and livelihoods to expose corruption in SA.

Mothibi said the Protected Disclosure Act and the Witness Protection Act were there to protect witnesses and whistle-blowers.

One of the most important things authorities need to put in place is that whistle-blowers and witnesses are aware of the support available for them, he said.

“Witnesses and whistle-blowers must be informed of their rights upfront so they can be aware of them and be able to exercise that option when a hazard comes their way,” he said.

He applauded the critical role played by whistle-blowers and witnesses in their investigations.