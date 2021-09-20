Gqeberha sees big increase in new homeowners
Gqeberha remains a location of choice for new and aspiring homeowners, with an influx of new housing developments affording first-time buyers a foothold on the property ladder.
Recently published data by the Just Property Group and BetterBond indicates that more first-time buyers are applying for more money, as compared to the first half of last year...
