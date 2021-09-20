Combined capacity of Bay’s dams now at 12.27%
There are only 34,562 megalitres (ML) of water available across all four of Nelson Mandela Bay’s supply dams.
This is 12.27% of the dams’ combined capacity.
Of this, Kouga dam has 6,960ML (5.53%) of water available, while Churchill has 6,129ML (17.39%), Impofu 18,026ML (17.04%) and Groendal 2,431ML (20.89%).
Residents are encouraged to save water as dam levels continue to decrease despite recent rains.
Leaks may be reported by contacting 0800-205-050.
For tips on how to save water, visit the municipal website.
