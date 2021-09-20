Clean water milestone for Port Alfred desalination plant

Port Alfred’s answer to the ongoing water crisis reached an important milestone when 100-million litres of clean, potable water passed through the desalination facility.

The Ndlambe Sea Water Reverse Osmosis Plant was commissioned on June 23, and processes two megalitres of seawater daily, supplying residents with pristine drinking water.

Quality Filtration Systems (QFS) director Musawenkosi Ndlovu was thrilled that the project reached this milestone.

“We have overcome many hurdles in this project and I am delighted that today the reverse osmosis plant has reached the significant volume of 100-million litres.

“The combination of a 2ML-a-day desalination plant and 3ML-a-day water reuse plant is a powerful and sustainable solution as a coastal town drought buster,” Ndlovu said.

She said the water produced by the desalination plant far exceeded the health and safety standards as set out by the regulations of the SANS 241 of 2015.

The facility is the first of its kind in the country as desalination and the processing of wastewater takes place at the same site.

The multimillion-rand plant, aimed at alleviating the impact of the crippling water crisis, is fitted with state-of-the-art engineering technology to treat and process seawater so that it is suitable for human consumption.

The plant is fully automated to ensure there is no human error and the quality of the water produced is not compromised.

HeraldLIVE