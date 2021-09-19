Six due in court after Kruisrivier robbery

Six suspects are expected to appear in the Kariega magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

This follows their arrest on Sunday morning in connection with the robbery of a business in Kruisrivier.

The suspects are between the ages of 36 and 43.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said police pulled over a BMW matching the description of a vehicle spotted near the premises on the R75 and recovered the stolen items.

Naidu said teamwork between the SAPS Kariega crime prevention unit and Despatch resulted in the arrest of the six suspects at about 4.30am on Sunday.

“It is alleged that at about 1.20am, five armed men broke into a business premises in Bell Street in Kruisrivier in Kariega and held the owner and his employee at gunpoint.”

They also had knives.

“Cash, three TV sets, two cellphones, a laptop and other personal belongings of both men were taken.”

She said they were tied up with telephone and computer cords.

“At about 4.30am, a SAPS spotted a suspicious motor vehicle (BMW 116i) at a garage in Caledon Street. The vehicle matched the description of a vehicle that was spotted near businesses earlier in the week.

“The vehicle was followed and with the assistance of SAPS Despatch, was stopped on the R75. It was searched and belongings of the complainant and the witness were found.

“Their personal belongings, the laptop, cellphones and some of the cash were recovered. The BMW was impounded for further investigation,” Naidu said.

HeraldLIVE