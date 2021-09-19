'It's hard to comprehend this tragedy': Ramaphosa on death of Jolidee Matongo

Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo spent his last day campaigning for the ANC in Soweto with President Cyril Ramaphosa for the upcoming local government elections.

Ramaphosa said he was “deeply saddened” by Matongo’s death in a car crash on Saturday night.

Matongo was travelling with two of his VIP protectors at the time of the accident. Both protectors sustained injuries.

The presidency said the crash occurred after Matongo, 46, spent the day participating in a voter-registration drive in Soweto, his birthplace, alongside Ramaphosa.

“The president offers his condolences to mayor Matongo’s family, friends, colleagues and comrades, and the residents of the City of Johannesburg,” the presidency said in a statement.

Matongo died just a month after taking office on August 10. He succeeded Geoff Makhubo, who died just a month before that from Covid-19 related complications.

TimesLIVE reported earlier that Makhubo’s candidacy had provoked a heated contest between two factions in the ANC in the region.

Matongo and two other candidates became the first group to be interviewed by the ANC national top brass. This happened under new rules that prospective metro mayors are interviewed by the ANC’s top six, including Ramaphosa.

The presidency said Matongo was elected unopposed as mayor.

“It is hard to comprehend this tragedy, given the vitality and passion with which mayor Matongo interacted with me and residents of Soweto so shortly before his death,” said Ramaphosa.

“Nothing could prepare any of us for this sudden loss, which has deprived our nation’s economic centre of its second executive mayor in two months.

“Mayor Matongo has been taken from us at a time when he was totally immersed in improving conditions and creating opportunities for all the people of Johannesburg and stakeholders in the metropolitan economy,” said Ramaphosa.