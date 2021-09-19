Giraffes fight fair by picking on a rival their own size, SA research finds

The study, by UK master's student Jessica Granweiler, hoped to shed light on how giraffes form social hierarchies with the hope of helping to conserve the endangered mammals.

Though the sparring behaviour in which giraffes violently hit their necks together was first noted in 1958, little formal research has been done until now.

Writing in the journal Ethology, the University of Manchester student noted that “quantitative investigations of sparring behaviour” were lacking.

While it is well known that male giraffes spar to exert dominance, the study revealed nuances such as animals usually picking opponents of a similar size as well as respecting the opponent's choice of which side to fight on.

“At the individual level, sparring was most often observed between young adults, and between individuals that were evenly matched in size,” Granweiler wrote.

The researchers also noted that the animals also displayed consistent motor lateralisation - using one limb or side of the body - when sparring.

“Our observations demonstrated strong lateralisation of sparring, with 60% of individuals solely using their right side when sparring, and 40% heavily favouring their left side,” the authors said.