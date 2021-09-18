Police officer and court interpreter bust for illegal dealing in rhino horn

“It is alleged that in May 2019, a 53-year-old warrant officer attached to the serious organised crime investigation in Gauteng and his 39-year-old female accomplice allegedly dropped off a consignment in a warehouse at Pomona declared as wine, destined for Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia,” said Mulamu.

“A Hawks investigation team focusing on endangered species were alerted about the suspicious wine consignment. Upon arrival at the warehouse, authorities searched the wooden crate containing wine and found thirty rhino horns wrapped in plastic concealed under the crate.