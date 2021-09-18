Man found guilty of raping girlfriend’s daughter

A 34-year-old Gqeberha man was found guilty in the regional court on Friday of raping his girlfriend’s nine-year-old daughter.

The man, who is not being named to protect the identity of his victim, is expected to be sentenced in November.

It was found that between 2016 and January 2019 the girl was raped at least four times while she, her mother, their aunt and her four children lived with the man.

While the man denied ever raping the child, a medical report corroborated her testimony.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said the girl’s mother and aunt had noticed that the child occasionally behaved strangely but did not read too much into the peculiar behaviour.

“The child would cover herself with a blanket from head to toe even when the weather was hot,” Ngcakani said.

In January 2019 the girl had broken her silence after the latest rape incident, she said.

“She told her friends at school about the rapes and they in turn told their teacher.

“The teacher called the child to inquire if her friends were telling the truth and the child said yes, they were.”

The teacher then called the girl’s mother and took the child to the police station, where the mother found them while the teacher was busy opening a case.

The case was postponed to November 10 for sentencing proceedings.

