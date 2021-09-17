What you said: SA doesn’t want more R350 grants but job creation
The government should focus more on job creation than increasing the R350 social relief of distress grant, say TimesLIVE readers.
This is in contrast to mounting calls from politicians and public figures for government to increase the monthly payment.
EFF leader Julius Malema was campaigning in Sebokeng, Gauteng this week and said the grant should be increased, but not made a permanent solution.
According to Malema, the increase would be a measure to “restore the dignity of a black person”.
“The EFF doesn’t want R350. They must give you more, but not as a permanent solution,” he said.
The grant was reinstated by President Cyril Ramaphosa in July and is set to end in March 2022.
However, 53% of those who took part in a poll by TimesLIVE said government should rather focus on unemployment, while 34% said the payment should be increased and made permanent.
14% said the grant should not be increased, saying the country can’t afford more.
On social media, many users were indifferent about the calls for an increase, with some saying Malema should call for more youth employment.
“He should be advocating for job creation. Youth need employment more than social grants,” said Tebogo Ditshego Tarentale Mokhari.
“There are very few taxpayers left. Hundreds of thousands of taxpayers have left our country, millions have lost their jobs, so they do not pay tax. SA is bankrupt. Where will the money come from?” asked Karin Schultz.
Karabo Theo Lecholo said: “They should rather give us jobs. We don’t want to be given handouts. We want to work for what we get. Waking up every morning to only do household chores for the rest of our lives is not ideal.”
