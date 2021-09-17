These are the countries making Covid-19 vaccines mandatory

AUSTRALIA

Australia decided in late June to make vaccinations mandatory for high-risk aged-care workers and employees in quarantine hotels.

In Tasmania, vaccines will be mandatory for aged care workers as of September 17, the Examiner reported.

BRITAIN

It will be mandatory for care home workers in England to have vaccinations from October.

English nightclubs and other venues with large crowds will require patrons to present proof of full vaccination from the end of September.

Britain is highly likely to require health workers to be vaccinated against COVID, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on September 14.

CANADA

Canada said on August 13 it would mandate COVID-19 vaccination for federal public servants and transportation workers by the end of October. The vaccine mandate will also include air, train and cruise ship travellers.

From Sept. 13, vaccines are required for patrons of non-essential businesses such as restaurants and movie theatres.

FIJI

A "no jab, no job" coronavirus policy went into effect in Fiji on August 15, AFP reported, with unvaccinated public servants forced to go on leave. Those who remain unvaccinated by November will be dismissed.

In addition, employees at private firms could face fines and companies could be forced to stop operations over vaccine refusals.

FRANCE

All healthcare and care home workers, home aids and urgent care technicians must have had at least their first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine by September 15.

Hospitals, care homes and health centres have suspended around 3,000 workers across France for failing to comply with mandatory COVID vaccination, the government said on September 16.

GREECE

Greece on July 12 made vaccinations mandatory for nursing home staff with immediate effect and healthcare workers from September.

As part of new measures, only vaccinated customers are allowed in bars, cinemas, theatres and other closed spaces.

HUNGARY

Hungary's government has decided to make vaccinations mandatory for healthcare workers.

INDONESIA

The world's fourth most populous country made inoculations mandatory in February, threatening fines of up to 5 million rupiah ($357).

KAZAKHSTAN

Kazakhstan will introduce mandatory vaccinations or weekly testing for people working in groups of more than 20.

LEBANON

Lebanon is to limit entry to restaurants, cafes, pubs and beaches to people holding vaccine certificates or those who have taken antibody tests.

Non-vaccinated employees of these establishments would be required to receive a PCR test every 72 hours.

MALTA

Malta banned visitors from entering the country from July 14 unless they were fully vaccinated.

MICRONESIA

The small South Pacific island nation of the Federated States of Micronesia has mandated that its adult population be inoculated against COVID-19. The Pacific island nation said on July 29 everyone over 18 years will have to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

NETHERLANDS

The Dutch government announced on September 14 it will introduce a "corona" pass showing proof of vaccination to go to bars, restaurants, clubs or cultural events.

RUSSIA

Moscow city authorities on June 16 ordered all workers with public-facing roles to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Companies were given a month to ensure at least 60% of staff had received first doses, or face fines or temporary closure.

Moscow residents no longer have to present a QR code demonstrating they have been vaccinated or have immunity in order to sit in cafes, restaurants and bars from July 19.

SAUDI ARABIA

In May, Saudi Arabia mandated that all public and private sector workers wishing to attend a workplace get vaccinated, without specifying when this would be implemented.

Vaccination will also be required to enter any government, private, or education establishments and to use public transport as of August 1.

Saudi citizens will need two doses before they can travel outside the kingdom from August 9, state news agency SPA reported on July 19.

SRI LANKA

Sri Lanka announced on August 13 that citizens would require vaccination cards to travel between provinces and in public spaces as of September 15, according to Business Standard.

SWITZERLAND

Swiss people will need to show a COVID-status certificate to enter bars, restaurants and fitness centres in Switzerland from September 13, the government ordered on September 8. The Swiss COVID certificate provides proof of vaccination, recovery from infection or a negative test result.

TURKEY

Turkey will begin requiring negative COVID-19 test results and proofs of vaccination for some sectors, including from teachers as schools reopen in September and for domestic travel, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Aug. 19.

As of September 6, a negative PCR test is mandatory for those who have not been vaccinated, or not recovered from the virus, to enter concerts, cinemas and theatres, Turkey's Interior Ministry said on August 21, Anadolu News Agency reported.

TURKMENISTAN

Turkmenistan is making vaccination mandatory for all residents aged 18 and over.