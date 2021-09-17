SA mom a suspect in killing of 3 children in New Zealand

Twin girls aged three and their seven-year-old sibling have been found dead in a New Zealand town.

Their mother - a SA doctor - has been admitted to hospital, where she is in a stable condition, reports New Zealand media, quoting Det Insp Scott Anderson.

A homicide case is under investigation with police saying at a media conference they were speaking with people from the property and no-one else was wanted in connection with the incident.

The family had arrived in the country in late August and had only recently left a Covid-19 quarantine facility.

Their father, also a doctor, had arrived home to find his daughters dead, and had alerted neighbours. Stuff.co.nz reported he was heard screaming and crying, saying “Is this really happening?”

Emergency services were alerted shortly after 10pm on Thursday night, reports TVNZ, quoting police as saying the family had only arrived in the town a week ago to work as medics.