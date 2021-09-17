Preservation order granted for Merc in Durban Woolies looting case

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) in KwaZulu-Natal obtained a preservation of property order at the Durban high court on Friday for a Mercedes-Benz C300 Coupe belonging to alleged “Woolworths looter” Mbuso Moloi, 30.

Moloi faces charges of theft and public violence relating to the looting of a Woolworths store in the Glenwood area in July during the acts of public violence that took place in various parts of the province.

Footage of Moloi carrying a basket of goods out of the outlet went viral on social media.