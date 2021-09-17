Nelson Mandela Bay records 181 new Covid-19 cases

Nelson Mandela Bay has recorded 181 new Covid-19 cases.

Despite this, active cases in the metro dropped from Wednesday’s 2,049 to 1,787 on Thursday.

In total, the metro has recorded 4,002 Covid-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, while 86,757 people have recovered.

Of the total active cases, 57 are in unknown locations and Kariega remains the leading hotspot with 419.

Bethelsdorp, KwaNobuhle, Rosedale and Walmer are also among the hotspots, with more than 100 active cases each.

There are 8,985 active cases in the Eastern Cape and 81,343 in SA .

HeraldLIVE