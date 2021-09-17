Murder-accused former cop Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu blames lawyer for contradicting evidence

When the state confronted Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu about contradicting her evidence, she shifted the blame to her defence counsel and state witnesses.

On Friday, the state began cross-examining Ndlovu, who is accused of a string of crimes relating to her allegedly killing six people, and plotting to kill seven others, allegedly to cash in on insurance policy claims.

Ndlovu was arrested after Njabulo Kunene turned to the police, informing them that Ndlovu had allegedly recruited him to commit murder. The police set up a sting operation which ultimately led to Ndlovu being caught on camera while allegedly detailing what she wanted done.

Prosecutor Riana Williams asked her why she, Kunene and his sister Cebisile had travelled to Bushbuckridge. Ndlovu said she had gone with the two siblings to take them to a sangoma.

“What I don’t understand is that Njabulo did not testify that you drove to Bushbuckridge due to their problems,” said Williams, reminding her of the video clip in which she is heard telling an undercover police officer that they should burn her sister with her five children.

“The first video clip was you discussing killing someone,” Williams said.