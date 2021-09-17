News

Missing young man’s body found in bushes

By Herald Reporter - 17 September 2021
A police officer faces charges after his nephew shot himself with his service pistol. File photo.
A police officer faces charges after his nephew shot himself with his service pistol. File photo.
Image: GARETH WILSON

The body of 26-year-old Abongile Rungqu, who was reported missing by his family earlier this week, was discovered in bushes near Booysen Park on Thursday night. 

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said community members were looking for bush medicine when they came across the Gqeberha man’s body.

Rungqu was positively identified by his father, who had reported him missing on Tuesday.

No foul play is expected.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

E-hailer driver beaten, forcefully removed from car
C.1.2 variant: What is it and should we be worried? Explained

Most Read