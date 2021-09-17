Missing young man’s body found in bushes

The body of 26-year-old Abongile Rungqu, who was reported missing by his family earlier this week, was discovered in bushes near Booysen Park on Thursday night.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said community members were looking for bush medicine when they came across the Gqeberha man’s body.

Rungqu was positively identified by his father, who had reported him missing on Tuesday.

No foul play is expected.

HeraldLIVE