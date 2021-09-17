Memory of Northern Areas Uprising set in stone
Survivors of 1990 tragedy demand commission of inquiry and compensation for affected families
The plight of the relatives of those who died in the Northern Areas Uprising was highlighted at the Eastern Cape government’s 31st commemoration of the events that claimed the lives of more than 59 people over three days in August 1990.
Authorities had imposed high rental increases in the area, which is predominantly inhabited by unemployed people, particularly young people and women...
