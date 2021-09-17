Hope that agreement will mark end to taxi, e-hailing wars

After weeks of deliberations trying to resolve an impasse between e-hailing drivers and taxi operators in Nelson Mandela Bay, the parties reached an agreement on Friday with the hope that it will put an end to further acts of violent threats and intimidation on the roads.



For weeks, e-hailer drivers have said they have come under siege by taxi operators who have prevented them from operating in the Bay...