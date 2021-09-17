Health department fraudster to forfeit part of pension
A former employee of the Eastern Cape department of health has been ordered to fork out R248,634 of his pension money after being found guilty of defrauding the department.
In March, Baxolile Ngoloyi, a former logistics official for the department, and a supervisor in Bhisho’s hospital’s stores department, pleaded guilty to charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.