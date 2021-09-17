Health department fraudster to forfeit part of pension

A former employee of the Eastern Cape department of health has been ordered to fork out R248,634 of his pension money after being found guilty of defrauding the department.



In March, Baxolile Ngoloyi, a former logistics official for the department, and a supervisor in Bhisho’s hospital’s stores department, pleaded guilty to charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering...